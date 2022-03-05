Aldi Fans Are Scooping Up These Re-Released Gelato Flavors

Last week, we wrote about the new donut-shaped ice cream bars at Aldi. The frozen treats have been a hit with shoppers, thanks to their adorable shape and delicious flavor. But in case that's not enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, Aldi also brought back three of its popular gelato flavors.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

According to Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds, the gelatos are from the brand Sundae Shoppe. (This is the same company that created those donut ice cream bars, by the way.) The flavors include caramel cookie crunch, pistachio biscotti, and chocolate fudge truffle.

"I have all tried all three gelato flavors in previous years," shared @aldifavoritefinds. "They are all good but pistachio biscotti is my favorite." On Reddit, a user raved about the chocolate fudge truffle gelato, noting that it has a "rich chocolate flavor" that isn't too sweet. Personally, we think all three varieties sound delectable.

Last February, the product sold for $3.99 per tub — so there's a good chance it's about the same price this year. However, the best way to know for sure is to check your local Aldi. If you're lucky enough to spot the trio of gelato flavors, be sure to stock up, as they'll be available for a limited time.

Other Aldi items to try:

Aldi's frozen section has been teeming with new goodies. In addition to the donut ice cream bars and gelatos, the retailer is also offering ice cream cups.

The item is available in three different flavors: chocolate hazelnut, cappuccino, and pistachio. The item is also imported from Italy. The only drawback? The ice cream is packaged in plastic cups, but some shoppers have re-used them for espresso or plant propagation. Smart!

Aldi also recently re-released its croissant buns. They're essentially bun-shaped croissants, making them perfect for sandwiches like burgers and breakfast sandwiches. Each pack contains four buns and costs $3.99.