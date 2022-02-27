This Kitchen Hack Will Make Your Avocados Last for WEEKS

Avocados might very well be some of the most finnicky fruits (yes, fruits) in the kitchen. Not only do avocados take ​ages​ to ripen, but once they do, they often quickly turn into mush. That said, you might be wary about buying too many avocados at once. But what if there was a way to make fresh avocados last for days, if not weeks?

Well, it's possible to do just that. In a Facebook post, one user suggested submerging the avocados in a container of water in the refrigerator. According to the user, their avocados lasted two full weeks when stored in this way.

So, how does this hack work? For starters, cold temperature slows down the ripening process, according to the California Avocado Commission. This means storing avocados in the refrigerator — even without water — will make them last longer, about seven to 10 days.

However, submerging the avocados in water will further extend their shelf life. That's because avocados begin to rot as they lose moisture. Storing them in water will help retain this moisture, thus keeping them fresh for longer. Done and done.

Needless to say, this hack can be gamechanger if you prefer to buy food in bulk. Finally ... you can have your guac and eat it too!

Other food storage hacks:

As it turns out, this hack can be used with lemons for the same exact reasons. Lemons, like avocados, deteriorate as they dry out. Storing them in water will preserve this moisture, extending their shelf life to three months. Pretty cool, right?

You can also keep bananas fresh for longer by freezing them whole. When you're ready to use a banana, simply run it under warm water, slice it up, and remove the peel. You can then use the banana as you normally would.