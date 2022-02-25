FYI: Target Is Offering a New Curbside Perk

There are so many reasons why curbside pickup is a great option — for everything from food orders to pharmacy needs. And now, Target is expanding some of the ways in which the service can be used at its locations.

Starting in fall 2022, there will be some added perks that will make the Drive Up lane even more appealing. Not only can you pick up your usual items, but soon you'll be able to get your daily cup of coffee through curbside pickup, too.

Here's how it works. "Guests will indicate they're 'on their way' to the store via the Target app and will have the option to place an order from the Starbucks menu," a press release explains. "Upon arrival, a Target Drive Up team member will deliver their full order to the guests' car."

Shoppers will also be able to start a return in the Target app and then complete the process in the Drive Up lane. In addition, the company says it's adding even more options to its "'backup item' functionality," meaning that you'll get additional choices in case the item you want to purchase isn't available.

And there's more. For starters, Target teased that it might soon be an "Adult Beverage pickup," which we envision being handy when you need to pick up a bottle of wine after a long week.

The company does indicate that "select markets" will receive these new functionalities, so you'll have to keep an eye out to see if that applies to a store near you. We're excited to see what other perks will appear in the near future.