Costco Re-Released an Irresistible Bakery Item

There's a lot to love about Costco's bakery section, and now, you can add another item to that list. Thanks to @costco_empties on Instagram, we know that Costco has brought back its iconic cheese buns — and our stomachs are growling just thinking about them.

The cheese buns come in a 12-pack for $8.49, which comes out to about $0.71 per bun. They are made with mild cheddar and Parmesan cheese, and come with high praise. "These Kirkland Signature Cheese Buns are too good!" reads Costco food review blog Costcuisine. "Probably the best cheese buns I've tried. They're ridiculously soft and fluffy while still being a bit chewy. I couldn't believe how fresh they tasted."

Costcuisine adds that these cheese buns freeze well, so you can buy a few packs to have on hand. Plus, along with eating them on their own, the buns also work great as bread for a sandwich — especially a breakfast sandwich. Just imagine how delicious they would be with bacon, egg, and even more cheese.

How to make cheese buns at home:

If you can't find these cheese buns at Costco, or would simply prefer to make them yourself, An Italian in my Kitchen has a recipe for Homemade Cheese Buns With Double Cheese. They require three hours and 30 minutes to make, and nine ingredients. The best part is that, since you're making them yourself, you can adjust the cheese topping to your liking and experiment with different types of cheese.

For a quicker recipe, you can also give Leigh Anne Wilkes' 30-Minute Cheese Herb Rolls a try. The rolls require ten ingredients, and they feature a mixture of cheddar, Parmesan, asiago, and Romano cheese. If you're looking for an effortless, flavorful side for a weeknight meal, this is definitely it.