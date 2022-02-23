Costco Brought Back These Special Chocolate Chip Cookies

We just discovered a chocolate chip cookie we need to get our hands on as soon as possible. We're referring to the Honolulu Cookie Chocolate Chip Macadamia Shortbread Mini Bites, which are now back on Costco store shelves.

Instagram user @costcobuys recently posted about the returning cookies, writing, "These DELICIOUS Mini Chocolate Chip Macadamia Cookies are at Costco! These are such a tasty treat! Get 16 oz. for $9.99!" Considering that the same exact amount is available on Amazon for $19.98 and at Walmart for $26.99, this is an amazing deal you won't want to miss out on.

As you can imagine, Instagram commenters were very excited by the return of these shortbread treats. "Oh my, those are the best cookies!!!!" wrote one user. A few others called the cookies their favorites (considering that Costco has many delicious cookies, this is high praise).

Before heading to your local store, you should check for Costco product availability. You can easily do so by giving your designated location a call.

Can you make Costco's chocolate chip macadamia cookies at home?

Fortunately, if you can't find the Honolulu Cookie Chocolate Chip Macadamia Shortbread Mini Bites at Costco, you can make them at home. Crazy for Crust has a Macadamia Chocolate Chip Shortbread Cookies recipe you can follow, while Tidy Mom has a non-shortbread version that uses white chocolate.