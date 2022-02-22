'Bacon Twists' Are Becoming a Viral 2022 TikTok Recipe

So far, we've seen creative recipes like snow cream and yogurt custard toast go viral on TikTok in 2022. Now, it looks like something called "bacon twists" is trending, and we have a feeling it's going to be the most popular TikTok recipe so far this year.

We first discovered bacon twists thanks to user @caughtsnackin. In their video, they start out with 600 grams (about 1.32 pounds) of streaky bacon and state, "Grab your bacon strips and twist them up." The creator then lines up the twisted strips on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper.

On top of the twisted bacon, @caughtsnackin adds 1 tablespoon of brown sugar and 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper. Then, the seasoned bacon twists go into an oven set at 200 degrees Celsius (about 392 degrees Fahrenheit) for 40 minutes. What comes out is crispy bacon twists that offer both savory and sweet flavors.

"Plot twist: Add bourbon to your brown sugar. Thank me later," writes one commenter. Another user advises, "Don't preheat to 400 [degrees Fahrenheit]. Put them in the cold oven and then set it. Been doing it that way for years." Several other commenters warn that preheating the oven and then putting the twists in for 40 minutes is overkill.

Of course, you don't have to use 600 grams of bacon to make this recipe work. Simply use what you have on hand to give the treat a try. Plus, if you're vegetarian or vegan, you could use veggie bacon instead to get a similar effect.