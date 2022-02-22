Sarah Sherman Samuel Launched a New Line of Furniture, Wallpaper, and More

By Anna Gragert February 22, 2022
Artist and designer Sarah Sherman Samuel has teamed up with Lulu and Georgia to launch a collection inspired by the natural world and Samuel's travels within it. It features wallpaper, rugs, and pillows along with a furniture line that has been in the works for years.

"The collection is really inspired by nature, and then also my previous travels — and since we weren't able to travel a lot at that time, inspired by old hotels and European architecture," says Sarah Sherman Samuel in a press release.

You can explore the entire collection here. Below, we'll be showcasing some of our favorite pieces that spotlight of-the-moment designs.

1. Irregular Checkerboard Rug (2 feet 6 inches by 8 feet), $498

2. Hyvaa Bed in Ivory Boucle (Queen), $3,498

3. Bouclé Ball Pillow in Khaki, $58

4. Whit Dining Chair in Black (set of 2), $1,298

5. Pentwater Round Side Table in Natural, $898

6. Checkerboard Wallpaper in Taupe and Ivory (324 inches by 27 inches), $178

7. Rise Daybed, $1,998

8. Ripple Accent Chair, $998

9. Merrit Sideboard, $2,498

