Sarah Sherman Samuel Launched a New Line of Furniture, Wallpaper, and More

Artist and designer Sarah Sherman Samuel has teamed up with Lulu and Georgia to launch a collection inspired by the natural world and Samuel's travels within it. It features wallpaper, rugs, and pillows along with a furniture line that has been in the works for years.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

"The collection is really inspired by nature, and then also my previous travels — and since we weren't able to travel a lot at that time, inspired by old hotels and European architecture," says Sarah Sherman Samuel in a press release.

You can explore the entire collection here. Below, we'll be showcasing some of our favorite pieces that spotlight of-the-moment designs.

Advertisement