LaCroix's New Flavor Tastes Just Like Spring

It goes without saying that sparkling water is ​everywhere​ these days. But when it comes to classic OG brands, LaCroix is high up on the list. So, when we learned that the company is a rolling out a new flavor, we just had to share the news.

According to the LaCroix Instagram page, the flavor is called Cherry Blossom. The brand describes it as "a botanical twist of sweet and tart, the dazzling taste of blossoming spring!" How lovely does that sound?

Considering LaCroix has a cult-following, we weren't surprised to learn that fans are stoked about the announcement. "I love it, I already want to try it," said one user on Instagram. Another person shared that they're already thinking of recipes to make with the beverage. Yum!

It also doesn't hurt that the new flavor is packaged in a light pink can with floral graphics. After all, pink is having a moment right now, as proven by the popularity of pink kitchens, bedrooms, and decor.

The new fizzy drink will be available next month. To keep tabs on the release date, be sure to follow LaCroix on Instagram or Facebook.

Where to buy LaCroix Cherry Blossom:

According to a recent press release, the new flavor will be available at select major retailers across the country. The specific stores have not been specified, but it will likely be offered where LaCroix is usually sold. Other flavors are available at retailers like Walmart, Target, Walgreens, and Safeway.

When Cherry Blossom is officially released, you can use the company's store locator tool to search for LaCroix by flavor.

Other LaCroix flavors:

Cherry Blossom will be part of the brand's core collection. Other flavors in the lineup include:

Pure (unflavored sparkling water)

Lime

Leon

Orange

Razz-Cranberry

Berry

Peach-Pear

Pamplemousse

Passionfruit

Coconut

Apricot

Tangerine

Mango

Hi-Biscus!

Keylime

Pastèque



LimonCello

Now, excuse us while we stock up on bubbly beverages.