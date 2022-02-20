Why You Might See People Cleaning Their Toilets With Dryer Sheets

Have you ever seen someone clean a toilet with a dryer sheet? The concept may sound surprising, but it's actually something people do — and there's a reason why.
Video of the Day
It's important to note that dryer sheets can be used for more than laundry. In fact, there are at least 30 different ways you can use dryer sheets around the house. For toilets, specifically, the dryer sheet is great at removing grim, dust, hair, and even toilet bowl rings. Thanks to the sheet's texture, it is easy to scrub away unwanted stains and capture particles like dust and hair. Plus, it will make your toilet smell like fresh laundry!
To see a dryer sheet in action, TikTok user @amandakaysheppard has a video showing themself using the sheet to make their toilet sparkle.
The power of the dryer sheet doesn't stop there: You can also use the item to clean other bathroom surfaces like the sink countertop and shower. Say goodbye to soap scum and buildup!
This hack is especially great if you've switched over to using wool dryer balls, causing you to have extra dryer sheets that aren't being utilized. Now, you can keep the box of sheets in the bathroom for all your cleaning needs.