This Breakfast Device Will Assemble an Egg Sandwich for You

Have you ever woken up with an instant craving for a McDonald's Egg McMuffin? There's just something about the sandwich that so perfectly encapsulates a mouthwatering breakfast — the toasted English muffin, spongey egg, melted cheese, and Canadian bacon. It's truly an American classic. However, if you don't want to leave your home, there is a way for you to make your own version of the iconic breakfast sandwich.

Over on TikTok, user @kellie_atkinson gave viewers a tutorial on how to make a delicious-looking breakfast sandwich with the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker. It's available on Amazon for $26.99 and comes in several colors: black, coral, mint, red, and silver.

In the video, @kellie_atkinson sprays the device's bottom layer with oil and adds one English muffin half, a cheese slice, and a piece of Canadian bacon. After spraying the second layer, the user cracks in an egg and places the other half of the English muffin on top. The sandwich maker is then closed to allow the egg to cook and cheese to melt.

Once everything is ready, the top of the device is opened and the layers are pulled out to assemble the sandwich. It's that easy and looks just like what you would get at a drive-thru.

We love the idea of a quick egg sandwich that takes virtually no effort to make at home.