Costco's Cult-Favorite Cakes Just Got a Makeover

When Costco discontinued its All-American Chocolate Cake two years ago, a Change.org petition was created to encourage the brand to bring the dessert back. After receiving almost 8,000 signatures, the petition worked its magic. In July 2021, Costco brought back the All-American Cake in mini form, creating what is essentially a large cupcake topped with fudge icing.

Now, according to @costcodeals on Instagram, Costco has given its Mini All-American Cakes a festive makeover just in time for Valentine's Day. Within the container of six mini cakes, the treats are individually decorated with a single pink or red heart made out of icing. Normally, the cakes are topped with pieces of shaved chocolate, so this is definitely a special occasion.

User @costcodeals reports that the six-pack of Mini All-American Cakes is currently available for $7.99. As you can imagine, commenters were excited to hear about this affordable Valentine's Day dessert idea. Several even requested that their valentine give these to them as a gift.

If you, too, would like to gift these seasonal Mini All-American Cakes to yourself or to a loved one, make sure to stop by your local Costco ASAP. But before you go, you can check Costco product availability by giving the location a call.

Can you make Costco's All-American Cake at home?

While we weren't able to find a recipe specifically for ​Mini​ All-American Cakes, Lo's Kitchen has a Death by Chocolate Cake recipe inspired by Costco's original All-American Chocolate Cake. It takes one hour and 10 minutes to whip up, making it a perfect homemade gift for a special occasion like Valentine's Day. Plus, you can even pour the cake batter into a lined muffin tin to create your own cupcakes, which can then be decorated with pink and red hearts on top of the fudge icing.