This Futuristic Apartment Is Filled With Unbelievable Cleaning Gadgets

By Kaelin Dodge February 8, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

When it comes time to cleaning our homes, there are the tried-and-true products we all have, like a go-to mop, duster, and cleaning sprays. But sometimes a game-changing product comes along that ushers in a wave of not-so-basic cleaning. For the home-cleaning products of the future, we turn to TikToker @homecoming.diary.

User @homecoming.diary's viral TikToks show viewers how, with the right products, cleaning can become a daily ritual. Her home, decked out with unbelievable gadgets that make the most mundane tasks fun, seems like a glimpse into the future of clean and organized living.

From high-tech fruit and vegetable cleaners to UV light sanitizers that rid your everyday products of germs, we rounded up our favorite @homecoming.diary-inspired products to make your next clean effective, futuristic, and, in turn, kind of fun.

1. Fruit and Vegetable Purifier Cleaning Machine, $170

2. Apotheke Smart Diffuser, $70

3. TowNew Self-Cleaning and Changing Trash Can, $100.49

4. Babyfeel UV Light Sanitizer, $149.99

