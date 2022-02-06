Costco Shoppers Are in Love With This Adjustable Standing Desk

It's always fun to learn about which products other people love having in their homes — especially when they come from an affordable retailer like Costco. Just yesterday, we learned that Costco fans are loving a self-watering planter sold by the brand, and now, we've discovered an adjustable standing desk that appears to be equally as popular.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

On the @costcobuys Instagram account, they posted about the Tresanti 47" Adjustable Height Desk, writing, "Here's another look at this versatile adjustable height desk from Costco! It works as a sitting or standing desk with a digital readout. It's so easy to adjust the height, plus it has a tempered glass top, has a spot for wireless charging, and includes two USB ports! Get it for $279.99!" (Note: Online, the desk is listed at $309.99.)

Commenters were quick to share their positive reviews of this desk. "When I originally bought it (over a year ago) it was over $300. Still worth it!" wrote one user. On a January 2 post about the same desk, someone else said, "I love this desk! Bought two! Highly recommend!" A few other commenters mentioned that they also love this desk so much, they bought two.

In addition to having two USB ports, a wireless charging station, and motorized adjustable height from 29.4 inches to 47 inches, this desk also has a glass top that can work as a dry erase board. For controlling the desk's height, there are Illumitouch desktop controls with three programmable settings and a GetActive Timer that reminds you when it's time to alternate positions. As for the color, it comes in either white or black, and measures 47.3 inches long and 23.7 inches wide.

Clearly, there is a lot to love about this desk. But the best part about this Costco product has to be the price. On Amazon, the same desk is being sold for $446.98 and on eBay, you can find it for $499. So if you're interested in getting this desk at a great price, we recommend you check to see if it's available at your local Costco or order it online.