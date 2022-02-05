Is This The Most Chic Foosball Table Ever?

The days of dingy rec rooms are officially behind us! Or at least they can be, thanks to the modern furniture brand Modloft, which has just released the chicest foosball table we've ever seen. "Chic foosball table" might seem like an oxymoron, but once you check out this beauty you'll be a believer too.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Piggybacking off the success of Modloft's best-selling Amsterdam Ping Pong Table, the Santos Foosball Table reclaims the game from frat houses and sticky bars, adding a touch of class with fine craftsmanship, sleek design, and top-quality materials.

From the minds of brothers Davide and Gabriele Adriano at Adriano Design, the table is composed of Brazilian walnut player figures, a tempered glass playing field, acrylic goals, and stainless steel, with two balls made of cork. It's priced at $4,800, and offered in two neutral colorways: black and walnut and white and walnut.

The Santos is family fun in its most luxurious form, serving as proof that the two don't have to be mutually exclusive.

No longer must we sacrifice the sophistication of our home decor for the games we love. The table will officially be in stock at Modloft on February 18, and is available for preorder now.