The Surprising Food Design Trend That's Taking Over 2022

We love bread, but do we adore it enough to incorporate it into our home design schemes? Honestly, based on some of the furniture and decor we've been seeing lately, the answer might just be yes.

Recently, we covered artist Gab Bois' Loafa sofa, which pays homage to Mario Bellini's Camaleonda sofa in the form of modular hamburger and hot dog buns. Of course, there is an accompanying tortilla-inspired rug to go with it.

Continuing the trend, furniture designer Roman Plyus re-shared the Croissant sofa he unveiled for the first time in May 2021. According to interior marketplace Incollect, Plyus' pieces are "designed to evoke comfort, both physical and emotional, forming bonds and telling stories through shape, form, and their relationship to the space they are in." And what could be more comforting than bread?

Of course, there are plenty of other bread furniture and decor pieces out there. You can shop some of our curated favorites below.

