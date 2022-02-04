This Color Block Furniture Is a Limited-Edition Dims Collab

If you love color blocking in your decor, you're in for a treat. Design brand Dims. has announced a new project called New Eclectic 01. We're swooning over this ultra-exclusive, maximalist armchair and ottoman.

The furniture set is the first piece in a new series of collaborations, and it's the brainchild of Brooklyn-based studio Wade and Leta, led by Wade Jeffree and Leta Sobierajski. They transformed Dims.'s Alfa armchair (designed by Takagi Homstvedt) into "contained chaos," as the product page puts it. The release is part of a capsule series the duo will undertake with the company.

"Knowing that we had a lounge chair to embellish, we asked ourselves — how could we express our point of view with material and color palettes?" the duo told Dims. in an interview. "Using very different materials, like corduroy and bouclé, allowed us to stretch and exercise colors in new and unexpected ways. Texture contrast played a key role in delivering moments of sensory exploration for the user, as well as creating a statement piece that could be both expressive and relaxed."

They used Kvadrat textiles in three bold colors and two textures (Phlox and Vidar) to create the statement chair. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Wade & Leta describe themselves as maximalists and their work as "purposefully eclectic."

Of course, this vibrant collab comes with a significant price tag. But we can dream, right? The chair and ottoman retail for $3,995 and are available to purchase for a limited time; you can sign up for more info here.