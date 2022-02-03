In an effort to provide "style for every style," Lowe's has just introduced its first modern, elevated home decor line, Origin21. The collection offers a clean look mixed with warm colors and natural elements, designed by the brand to provide shoppers with the tools to modernize their home style at attainable prices.

Origin21 is part of the Lowe's larger House of Style section, which aims to serve trend-seeking millennial homeowners with eclectic, in-vogue collections. Origin21 is a counterpart to Lowe's existing line within House of Style, the more traditional allen + roth. Catering to a variety of aesthetics ranging from minimalist to midcentury modern to Japandi, the collection is organized by room — categorized by bedroom, bathroom, living room, and outdoor.

What's in the Lowe's Origin21 collection?

The collection includes throw pillows, rugs, patio furniture, light fixtures, faucets, and faux plants designed with clean lines, soft curves, and natural materials that can stand alone or flow together in a single space.

"While the line's name pays tribute to 1921, the year of Lowe's founding, Origin21 brings fresh modern style, designed to add the finishing touch to any room across the home," said Sarah Dodd, Lowe's senior vice president, global merchandising, in a press release. "We're excited to bring Origin21 to our customers, which is just part of our larger goal to offer consumers everything they need to finish their home improvement projects, all at an exceptional value."

Not to mention the new home decor line will be unveiled in an unexpected way — on a blank set that's been transformed into a cozy living room scene located in the middle of the desert, directly across from Prada Marfa in Texas.

Check out some of our picks below and shop the full collection here.

