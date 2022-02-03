Windmill Launches New 'Winter Coat for Your A/C' With Designer Sophie Collé

Installing an air conditioner in the spring and then removing it in the fall can feel like a lot of work. That would explain why many people leave their A/C units up all year round. The only problem is that in cold climates, this can lead to a lack of insulation, causing warm air to escape while chilly air enters the home.

To combat this winter woe, smart A/C company Windmill has released its very first winter cover featuring art by handmade furniture designer Sophie Collé. The cover itself is made from mold-resistant cotton and elastic, so that it can easily stretch over your A/C unit. The fabric is available in two of Collé's '80s Italian-inspired designs: groovy shapes (Confetti) and vertical wavy blue and white stripes (Breeze).

For those who prefer a more minimal design, there is also an all-white option.

To get your hands on these useful-yet-artistic covers, they can be purchased for $40 here. The covers were specifically designed to fit the Windmill A/C, but could potentially fit other units depending on the size. The winter covers measure 19.5 inches wide, 4 inches deep, and 13 inches high (with elastic).

The brand describes the new product as "a winter coat for your A/C," and we love the thought of that.