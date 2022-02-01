Disneyland Just Released a Brand New Dole Whip Flavor

If you're not a fan of Valentine's Day, this Disney Parks news might change your mind. According to the Disney Parks Blog, the company just revealed its food and drink lineup in honor of Valentine's Day. The best part is that there are new Dole Whip flavors!

At Marketplace Snacks — a kiosk at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida — the chocolate and strawberry Dole Whip is back. It is described as "chocolate soft-serve swirled with Dole Whip strawberry garnished with a chocolate-dipped strawberry." It is available at the kiosk until February 26.

As for the second Dole Whip, it can be found at The Tropical Hideaway, a restaurant in Disneyland's Adventureland. From February 1 to February 28, the establishment will now offer a Valentine Swirl featuring watermelon and cherry Dole Whip. This appears to be a brand new offering.

If you're able to safely make it to either park, we highly recommend giving these new treats a try.

How to make Dole Whip at home:

If you can't make it to a Disney Park, you can easily make classic Dole Whip at home using this recipe. If you'd rather go the Valentine's Day route, Chocolate Covered Katie has a recipe for Strawberry Dole Whip, while Belly Full has a Watermelon Dole Whip version. We weren't able to find a recipe for cherry Dole Whip, but you could easily improvise using one of the previous recipes.

More Disney Valentine's Day food:

In addition to these two Dole Whip flavors, Disney is also offering the following new standout foods for Valentine's Day:

Engagement Ring Cake at ABC Commissary

Gorgeous Grey Stuff at Red Rose Taverne

Sour Cherry Churro With Sour Cherry Sugar at Tomorrowland churro stands

Strawberry Churro at New Orleans Square Churro Stand and Critter Country Churro and Lemonade Cart

Valentine's Day Beignets at Scat Cat's Club