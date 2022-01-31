Chairish Curated Vintage Items Under $500 — Here's How to Shop

By Stefanie Waldek January 31, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

When it comes to buying high-quality vintage pieces, there's often a price barrier (unless you get super lucky at a thrift store or antique market!). But what if we told you that it's absolutely possible — and dare we say easy — to find relatively affordable vintage pieces, from furniture to ​objets d'art​?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Chairish, an online marketplace for home goods, has curated a collection of more than 150 vintage items that cost $500 or less, and you can shop the whole thing right here.

To help inspire your shopping trip, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from the collection. You might want to hustle, though — pieces are selling out quickly!

1. 1970s French Provincial Style White Lacquer Armchairs (set of 2), $435

2. Piero Fornasetti Astronomici Plate, $500

3. 1989 Andy Warhol Estate "Grace Kelly - 1984" Offset Lithograph, $450

4. Vintage Chippendale Style Bamboo Side or Dining Chairs With Blue Sunbrella Fabric (set of 2), $500

5. Czech Crane Sculpture by Jaroslav Jezek for Royal Dux, 1960s, $346

Advertisement

6. Art Nouveau Style Blue Salesman Sample Small Bent Wood Dresser With Mirror, $495

7. Arne Jacobsen Style Swan Swiveling Lounge Chair, $315

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy