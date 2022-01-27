Sam's Club Just Brought Back an Infamous Snack

Last year, one of the most interesting food/drink trends on TikTok had to be the craze involving the Orchard Naturals Pineapple Spears in Light Syrup with Coconut Water — which was just restocked at Sam's Club! After TikTokers figured out that the product makes for a delicious boozy treat, #pineapplespearsincoconut took off.

A great example of the trend is a video by @OfficiallyTracyTime — which has over 9.3 million views and 727,000 likes — who followed @adaywithbee's tutorial for turning the pineapple spears into an alcoholic treat. To start, simply drain all the coconut water out of the container. Then, refill the jar with Malibu Coconut Rum, replace the lid, shake the vessel, and allow the ingredients to meld together. What you're left with is a boozy, fruity treat that could easily be turned into a beverage.

As for the coconut water liquid that was initially poured out of the container, you can drink it as is or use it to make a fun cocktail. After all, you already have the Malibu Rum on hand!

Last year, when the pineapple spears went out of stock, reviewers on Samsclub.com began requesting that the brand bring the item back. That wish has been granted. As of right now, 42-ounce containers of the pineapple spears in coconut water are back in stock for $6.24. They are available at the store and online for pickup.

Other ways to use pineapple spears:

Pineapple spears can be more than just a simple snack or boozy treat. Here are some other recipes you can use the fruit in: