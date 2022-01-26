Lulu and Georgia Worked With Rylee + Cru to Create the Most Whimsical Children's Wallpapers

If you're looking to infuse a space with personality, a whimsical wallpaper is the way to go. And thanks to Lulu and Georgia and Rylee + Cru's continuing collaboration, you have even more options to choose from.

Featuring six new styles that are subtly textured, the Lulu and Georgia x Rylee + Cru wallpapers were inspired by vintage illustrations, folklore, nature (there are plenty of botanical motifs), and travel. They also feature an array of muted tones that would work perfectly with cottagecore decor. While these easy-to-wash designs were created with children's rooms in mind, they could definitely work in any space that needs a little something extra.