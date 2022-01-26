Lulu and Georgia Worked With Rylee + Cru to Create the Most Whimsical Children's Wallpapers

By Anna Gragert January 26, 2022
If you're looking to infuse a space with personality, a whimsical wallpaper is the way to go. And thanks to Lulu and Georgia and Rylee + Cru's continuing collaboration, you have even more options to choose from.

Featuring six new styles that are subtly textured, the Lulu and Georgia x Rylee + Cru wallpapers were inspired by vintage illustrations, folklore, nature (there are plenty of botanical motifs), and travel. They also feature an array of muted tones that would work perfectly with cottagecore decor. While these easy-to-wash designs were created with children's rooms in mind, they could definitely work in any space that needs a little something extra.

You can shop the entire wallpaper collection, including the six new styles, here. All double rolls measure 324-by-27 inches.

1. Rylee + Cru Sailboat Wallpaper, $178

2. Rylee + Cru Starfish Wallpaper, $178

3. Rylee + Cru Gingham Wallpaper, $178

4. Rylee + Cru Floral Field Wallpaper in Warm, $145

5. Rylee + Cru Palms Wallpaper, $178

6. Rylee + Cru Floral Field Wallpaper in Dark, $178

