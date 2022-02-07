This Is the Most Artsy Fridge We've Ever Seen

February 7, 2022
You've probably thought about investing in a piece of statement furniture for your living room or bedroom, but have you ever considered an eye-catching appliance for your kitchen? Samsung has just announced a limited-edition refrigerator designed by Alex Proba that totally fits the bill.

If you don't recognize her name, you might be familiar with her work from Instagram; the multidisciplinary artist (and founder of StudioPROBA) went viral for her colorful pool murals last summer.

Now, she's bringing her whimsical style to Samsung's Bespoke 4-Door Flex refrigerator, a highly customizable appliance that you can tailor to fit your precise needs. The limited-edition look brings the outdoors in.

"My work explores joy and happiness using colorful patterns and shapes inspired by nature," Proba said in a statement. "Designing for Samsung's Bespoke refrigerator was a new adventure for me, and a way for my art to transcend traditional mediums — bringing vibrant color with abstract patterns to unexpected places."

