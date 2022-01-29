Airbnb Hosts: This Etsy Collab Is for You

Some things are just meant to go together — milk and cookies, Amy Pohler and Tina Fey, breakfast and your bed. Now, another dynamic duo has been added to that list: Etsy and Airbnb.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The two companies have joined forces to bring us The Art of Hosting, a curated collection of products from Etsy sellers, some of whom are also Airbnb Hosts. The selection of items is meant to inspire new and existing Hosts to cultivate special and welcoming Airbnbs.

The effects of COVID have only bolstered the brands' dedication to small businesses. "During the pandemic specifically, hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs have turned to Airbnb and Etsy to start or grow their businesses," a press release for the collection explains. "The earnings generated on both platforms demonstrates the power of the "ownership economy" — an economy that keeps more of the returns of online marketplace activity with the communities that power these platforms — during a time when people have needed it most." This new project furthers these ideals of empowerment and community building.

"The Art of Hosting" contains five categories: "For hosts, by hosts," "Warmest welcome," "Creating a five-star experience," "Refined dining finds," and "Down-time delights." Each one contains a handful of products that will "help you be the host everyone toasts." Ranging from games to furniture to decor, the collection provides an eclectic and extensive round-up of everything you need to create a hospitable and unique getaway.

Browse a few picks below and see the full selection here.

Advertisement