This Black Artists + Designers Guild Collection Is Vibrant and Joyful

The Black Artists + Designers Guild is ​​a global organization dedicated to building a more equitable and inclusive creative culture through the advancement of independent Black makers. To further their mission, they've continued an existing partnership with Pottery Barn to design a vibrant collection of more than 25 new products for entertaining, hosting, and gathering.

BADG members Penny Francis, Casi St. Julian, and Lisa Turner teamed up with Pottery Barn to create items "that draw on symbolic themes from each of their lives," according to the company's press release.

"The inspiration behind the collection was to design a line that told a story of Black Family Lifestyle, Black Joy, and Black Celebration," the designers share in the press release. "Our celebrations with family and friends, how we gather and entertain ... The end result is a collection inspired by the richness of our history, the stories that are told and the love of our families."

The collection ranges in price from $29.50 to $249 and hits Pottery Barn stores today. We've curated a sample of some of our favorite items below, but the full collection can be viewed here.

