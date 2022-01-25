These Mop Slippers Will Get Your Kids to Clean the House — No Questions Asked

We all have that one chore we dread doing, and for many, that is mopping the floors. This to-do list item can be especially daunting if your home is ​all​ non-carpeted floors, since cleaning every inch can truly be a workout. If you have kids and prefer to leave this one to them, that presents another problem: convincing your children to mop the floors. Fortunately, there is an item that can help with that.

On Amazon, you can purchase five pairs of the Aifusi Mop Slippers for $15.98. These colorful foot covers are exactly what they sound like — slippers that double as mops. "Just wear them over your foot or shoes and dance and clean your floor in the meantime," reads the product description. "Free your hands for other chores, no more kneeling or bending to clean."

In addition to mopping your floors with ease, these unisex microfiber slippers will also prevent your foot or shoe prints from ruining freshly mopped areas. Plus, if you're serious about having no shoes inside the house, you can leave these mop slippers out for guests to wear. Why not socialize while having friends help keep your home clean?

The 10-pack of slippers comes with the colors blue, green, orange, purple, and pink. They can also be thrown in the washing machine over 200 times, making them a great reusable cleaning option. According to the Amazon description, this product is safe for every floor: stone, tile, laminate, hardwood, bamboo, cement, glass, and drywall.

As for sizing, you don't have to worry about it. Since the slippers have an elastic band at the top, they can be stretched to fit both adult and kids shoe sizes. Perfect for the whole family to enjoy!

If you're interested in getting these mop slippers for your own home, you can buy them on Amazon here.