This Bread Sofa Is the Stuff of Furniture Dreams

What will this year's furniture trends look like? We ​loaf​ to see inventive new designs, and this whimsical project is just that. Artist Gab Bois imagines a sofa that bread lovers will seriously appreciate.

It's a nod to the iconic Mario Bellini camaleonda sofa, which has been popping up in trendy spaces on IG since last year. The modular furniture piece has rounded edges and an overall fluid, organic shape — a softness that lends itself to ​dough​-lightful designs like Bois' vision.

There's even an accompanying rug, to really complete the look. The unique couch makes us pretty hungry, but we could also imagine sinking into it for a nap. We never thought bread could look so cozy.

Rapper Tommy Cash shared a few more photos on his Instagram, including an IKEA tag that reads LOAFA, in the classic style of the Swedish retailer. Before you get excited, you should know: It's not an official IKEA item. Will the collaboration drop soon? We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can see more of Bois' creative work here.

Past IKEA design collaborations

We also loved this collaboration with influential designer Virgil Abloh, which included a rug in the shape of an IKEA receipt — complete with all the info you usually see on the piece of paper.

2022 should yield some more eye-catching pieces and we look forward to bookmarking them. Hopefully, there will be plenty of food-inspired designs in the mix.