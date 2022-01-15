Costco Shoppers Are Drooling Over This Frozen Japanese Dessert

If you're a fan of Japanese desserts, you'll want to visit Costco as soon as possible. The warehouse is currently selling a frozen treat featuring mochi ​and​ matcha ... and we're drooling just thinking about it.

On Reddit, a Costco shopper recently shared a photo of the product. It's the Yawa Mochi Matcha Cup by Imuraya, a Japanese brand. Each cup includes five Japanese mochi and sweet azuki bean paste atop a frozen matcha dessert. Yum!

If you're unfamiliar with these ingredients, here's a quick explainer: Mochi is a Japanese rice cake that's delightfully chewy and sticky. The paste is made of azuki beans, which are sweet and nutty red beans grown in East Asia. Azuki paste is often used as a filling in Japanese confections, including mochi. Matcha is a type of green tea that boasts an earthy and rich taste.

Needless to say, the combo of these three ingredients is a match made in heaven. "These are sooooo good," said a Costco shopper on Reddit. "My favorite part is the mochi. The matcha has a slight bitterness to it, which pairs well with the sweetness of the azuki."

At Costco, the treat is sold in the frozen section. One pack contains six individual cups. Each box costs $8.99, according to another Reddit post, though the exact price might vary by location.

How to check Costco for mochi matcha cups:

As with most products, the availability of this dessert varies widely. It appears it has been sold at some locations since last year, according to a Facebook post. Other Costco shoppers, however, are still looking for the item at their warehouses.

Before visiting the store, you can check the product's availability at Costco first. For reference, the item number for the Imuraya Yawa Mochi Matcha Cups is 1253055.