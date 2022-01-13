Maurice Harris Brings a Playful Twist to Diptyque's Newest Release

By Eva Recinos January 13, 2022
We already knew that floral designer and ​Full Bloom​ co-host Maurice Harris had an eye for gorgeous natural arrangements. But now, his latest project focuses specifically on scent.

Collaborating with Diptyque, Harris created a sumptuous, joyful campaign to celebrate the new Eau Rose collection.

The new release is actually an homage — the brand is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of its rose-scented perfume with a new scent by Fabrice Pellegrin, according to Wallpaper.

"To offer Eau Rose a fitting celebration, a perfect festive and flamboyant look was needed, a bespoke setting to show off its terrific personality," the brand writes on the collection landing page. "Diptyque garnered the services of Maurice Harris, a renowned American florist. An artist whose whimsical and explosive compositions create bouquets which are unique floral compositions and genuine artistic installations."

Harris excitedly shared the collaboration on Instagram, adding a personal anecdote about the flower. "The person who originally taught me about the rose was my beautiful grandmother Sis Evelyn Kennedy," the caption reads.

In a video, Harris creates a vibrant arrangement based on the new scent notes in the collection. "You know what? I love artichokes!" he exclaims at one point, adding to the bouquet on a classical pedestal. It's a bright and playful collaboration, giving a twist to the usual Diptyque releases.

The campaign also includes three videos featuring Harris's tips for date night, from creating a bouquet to setting the table.

How to buy the Eau Rose Diptyque collection

The limited-edition collection actually has a few components that you can explore if you want to bring the scent home. For starters, there are the scented candles — chamomile, artichoke, roses, and lychee.

"Once lit, the four limited-edition candles reveal the rose's unexpected notes and create a lovely bouquet," the brand explains on its product page.

You can also snag the eau de parfum and eau de toilette; or, spring for the Eau Rose collection, which includes a rose hair mist, hand cream, refillable solid perfume, and the eau de parfum and eau de toilette.

