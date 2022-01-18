The One Thing Home Buyers in 2022 Don't Want to Deal With

If you're considering selling your home in the near future, there are a few elements to keep in mind. Recently, Opendoor decided to ask homeowners across the country what they would be upgrading in the near future. After all, the company reminds us, selling a home is all about curb appeal — and increasing your chances through the right changes. In 2022, what should you keep an eye out for?

For starters, Opendoor found that buyers were clearly intrigued by, and turned off by, certain design elements. On the list: outdated kitchens.

"This is the number one design turn-off, with 71% of buyers saying it would deter them from moving forward with a potential home purchase," Opendoor explains in the report.

What are the best ways to make sure your cook space is in tip-top shape? We asked Opendoor for some guidance.

"Most homebuyers are turned off by outdated cabinetry, old appliances, dark lighting, laminate floors, and stained countertops," El Sanyoura, home designer at Opendoor, tells Hunker. "A general lack of upkeep gives a potential buyer pause, and makes them question if the lack of maintenance is a reflection of the rest of the home."

Some of the main projects that Sanyoura recommends tackling include upgrading your kitchen countertops, painting your cabinets, and switching out your current knobs and handles for quality ones. Your lighting can also make a big difference.

"Replacing your lighting is a small but mighty change that will have a major impact on the room," Sanyoura says. "Opt for fixtures with three lights or more to immediately brighten up the room and make it feel bigger."

It also pays to get creative. How can you utilize your space in new ways?

"If your kitchen feels small and cramped, consider removing the doors from one of your upper cabinets for a lighter open-shelf look without losing storage," Sanyoura says. "Similarly, if you feel like your kitchen doesn't have enough countertop surfaces, consider purchasing a small kitchen island if your space allows for one."

Curious to learn more? See the full report here.