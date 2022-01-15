Dior and Technogym Teamed Up to Create a Line of Stylish Workout Equipment

If you want your fitness gear to have a designer feel, look no further than Dior's new collaboration with Technogym. The two have teamed up to design a limited-edition series of Technogym workout products — including a wellness ball, MyRun treadmill, and multifunctional bench — reimagined with the iconic Dior branding.

"Created to inspire the concept of wellness with new generations, it also offers people the opportunity to live a unique and irresistible experience," says wellness designer Nerio Alessandri, the founder of Technogym, in a press release.

Produced in Italy at the Technogym village, these three products are available exclusively at Dior Vibe pop-up shops in Shanghai, Sanya, Beijing, Chengdu, Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, London, Beverly Hills, Soho, and Tokyo. You will also be able to find them at select pop-ins in Paris, Milan, Tokyo, New York, and Seoul.

Below, you can see images, pricing, and descriptions for each of the Technogym x Dior creations.

​Technogym MyRun for Dior, $12,000​

This sleek treadmill connects to your tablet, giving you the opportunity to watch on-demand walking and running workouts.

​Technogym Ball for Dior, $1,300​

This ball doubles as a seat and wellness tool that aims to help with balance, toning, and flexibility.

​Technogym Bench for Dior, $6,600​

Perfect for small spaces, this multipurpose bench includes elastics and dumbbells so you can perform over 200 exercises using the Technogym App.