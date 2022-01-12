Today in Unexpected: Campbell's Released 2 Candles That Smell Like Soup

No matter how hard we try, there are certain news headlines we could never predict. Case in point: Campbell's just released two candles that "capture the scent of winter," according to a PR Newswire release. And no, the brand isn't referring to typical seasonal scents like pine or cinnamon. Instead, Campbell's is talking candles that smell like soup.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

In collaboration with family experience company CAMP, Campbell's launched limited-edition candles in the following scents: Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese and Chicken Noodle Soup. Both come with a "Winter Warmup Guide," which includes family activities like arts and crafts, recipes, and games.

You can expect the Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese candle to smell like roasted tomato, gooey grilled cheese, and peppercorn. Chicken Noodle Soup, on the other hand, gives off the scent of savory chicken, buttery crackers, and cloves. Plus, when you're done burning both candles, which come in Campbell's soup packaging featuring adorable snowmen, a miniature "Snowbuddy" memento is revealed for you to keep.

To get your hands on these candles, you can shop them on camp.com/campbells, where you can also download the Winter Warmup Guide. Each is priced at $24 and 10% of the net proceeds from all candle sales will be donated to U.S. hunger relief organization Feeding America.

Now, who's ready for their home to smell like the definition of comfort food?