Costco Fans Are Drooling Over This Restocked Savory Pastry

There's something so comforting a good ol' ham and cheese sandwich. It's simple, satisfying, and wonderfully nostalgic. And now, thanks to Costco, you can enjoy the classic combo in an extra-decadent way. According to Instagram user @costcohotfinds, the warehouse just brought back ham and cheese pastries, and we are ​excited.​

The savory breakfast item first made its debut last March. Costco had shared the product on Facebook, noting that the pastries are brand new. However, it appears the product might have been seasonal, as it wasn't available all year round. Well, we're glad we didn't have to wait until March of this year to try it!

Considering Costco's bakery section is known for its collection of sweet croissants, muffins, and loaves, the savory ham and cheese pastry is a welcome alternative. What's more, like all Costco products, it's easy on the wallet. One package costs $7.99 and contains four large flaky pastries.

Hopefully, you'll be able to find the product at your local warehouse. To check if your Costco has it in stock, be sure to call ahead first.

How to prepare Costco's ham and cheese pastries:

The ham and cheese pastries need to be heated before serving. On Facebook, Costco recommends baking them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to 10 minutes. However, @costcohotfinds notes that you can also cook them in the air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for five minutes.

According to a user on Reddit, another option is to pop them in the microwave for 30 seconds. Hello, quick breakfast.

Alternatives to ham and cheese pastries:

If you're unable to find the item at your local Costco, you can create a similar snack. Simply make a ham and cheese with a plain croissant, then pop it in the microwave for 30 seconds. You can also heat it in a toaster oven or air fryer until the croissant is warmed through. Yum!