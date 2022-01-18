Partake Foods Launches New Allergen-Friendly Breakfast Mixes

If you're looking for gluten-free, vegan, and allergen-friendly treats, you can't go wrong with Partake Foods. The Black-owned, female-founded company is all about creating delicious food — such as cookies, baking mixes, and snack packs — for people with dietary restrictions. Plus, it's backed by Rihanna and Jay-Z, so you really can't go wrong.

Now, to celebrate 2022, Partake is going for breakfast gold. On January 19, the company is unveiling two pancake and waffle mixes (because why not both?) in the following flavors: Confetti and Classic. Both are vegan, gluten-free, school-safe, nut-free, dairy-free, egg-free, non-GMO, kosher, and produced in a top nine allergen-free facility. According to the FDA, the top nine allergens are milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, and sesame.

In minutes, you can use both the Confetti and Classic mixes to whip up a stack of pancakes or some golden waffles. All you need is water and oil, which you probably have on hand.

If you'd like to make your mornings more delicious, you can order these new pancake and waffle mixes on Partakefoods.com. Starting January 23, they will also be available in select Target stores and on Target.com. Each bag of mix costs $5.49, while a three-pack is $23.99 and a six-pack is $45.99.

Now, who's ready for a weekend brunch?