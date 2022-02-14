The '70s Inspired Sarah Ellison's Design Within Reach Collection

By Stefanie Waldek February 14, 2022
Lovers of nostalgia: This is the furniture collection for you. Launching today at Design Within Reach is Australian designer Sarah Ellison's retro-chic line of furniture that riffs on classic looks.

"I'm inspired by the 1970s and nostalgic for overstuffed sofas and tables with big fat legs, and materials such as velvet and chrome and rattan," Ellison said in a statement. "My collections are all about sculptural shapes, bold proportions, and juxtaposition of textures."

The collection is anything but kitchsy, though, as Ellison keeps to natural hues with some coastal flair — she spends part of the year living at the beach in Byron Bay, after all.

See our favorite pieces below, and shop the full collection here. (The collection will also be displayed in select DWR stores!)

1. Muse Sofa, $2,995

2. Pierre Side Table, $1,195

3. Valentina Screen, $3,895

4. Alva Chair, $1,995

5. Paloma Coffee Table, $2,295

6. Yoko Bed, $5,995

