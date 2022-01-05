IKEA's New Book Is All About Sustainability and Inspiring People

Time to buy a new Billy bookcase — IKEA is releasing a new book, and you're definitely going to want to check it out.

Launching in March via publisher Phaidon, the tome is titled ​Us & Our Planet: This is How We Live​, and it gives an in-depth look at how different folks around the world are mastering sustainable living in their personal, work, and social lives. It also includes the recognizable IKEA yellow ruler, which you can detach to use as a bookmark (or for your own projects).

The book tells the stories of individuals and families actively working to live better. It's broken up into six thematic chapters: Time, Space, Food, Rest, Play, and Togetherness.

You can learn more about people like Bali-based architect Elora Hardy, who has revolutionized creating structures out of bamboo, and Los Angeles–based gardener Ron Finley, who plants gardens in unused plots of land across neighborhoods in food deserts. Each chapter features two "Life Visits" — interviews with people like Finley and Hardy — along with three IKEA designs and a photo essay.

In addition, the book also discusses the Swedish furniture company's goals regarding sustainability. Given that furniture comprises a substantial portion of humanity's waste — in the U.S., we dump nearly 10 million tons of it into landfills each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency — IKEA is actively changing its business to be more eco-friendly.

Ultimately, it aims to be climate positive by 2030, with 100% of its products being circular (meaning they'd be built entirely with renewable or recycled materials, and reused or refurbished several times over before being recycled themselves).

Given that 2030 is only eight short years away, it's an ambitious undertaking for sure, but if this book is any indication, IKEA is well on its way. If you can't wait to find out more, you can pre-order ​Us & Our Planet: This is How We Live​ here in advance of its release on March 2, 2022.