Costco's New Sauce Is One You'll Want to Keep Stocked in Your Fridge

As self-proclaimed sauce enthusiasts, we're always looking for tasty condiments to try. After all, a delicious sauce can transform a meal, regardless of its ingredients or cuisine. That's why we're excited to share that Costco is now selling Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce, a fan-favorite condiment.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

According to a recent Reddit thread, the product has been spotted at several Costco locations. People were thrilled, as the sauce has quite the cult following. "I love Bachan's! [I] use it as a marinade for jerky," said one user. "We LOVE this stuff," wrote another user. "Super excited Costco now carries it, I'll have to see if ours has it next time I'm there."

If you're unfamiliar with Bachan's, it's a family-owned company that produces authentic Japanese barbecue sauces. Its products are made with simple, vegan ingredients and created in small batches. Bachan's also produces the top sauce on Amazon, according to a recent article by ​Forbes​. Pretty cool, right?

Currently, Bachan's offers four types of barbecue sauce: original, yuzu, hot and spicy, and gluten-free. Costco is now selling the original version, which is said to taste like "the eel sauce that's commonly put on sushi," according to a Reddit user.

To find out if the product is available at your local Costco, contact your warehouse before stopping by. It appears the sauce isn't sold at all Costco stores, so it's worth calling ahead first. Otherwise, you can order the product from the Bachan's website.

How to eat Bachan's barbecue sauce:

As it turns out, Bachan's barbecue sauce isn't just for barbecue. It can be enjoyed in myriad ways, as proven by the company's recipe page. Personally, we're drooling over Bachan's recipes for glazed salmon fillet and sweet and spicy garlic butter shrimp.

Looking for plant-based options? Try the tofu summer rolls, which includes a mouthwatering peanut butter sauce. Yum.