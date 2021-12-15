2022 Kitchens Will Focus on Making This Practical Element More Stylish

Our kitchens definitely played a huge role this past year, as many of us continued to experiment with new and exciting recipes. Cooking can be a relaxing and simple way to de-stress, too.

But beyond their practicality, every cook space has its own design aesthetic. Do you want something bold and bright? Or minimal and cozy? Kitchen manufacturer and retailer Wren Kitchens recently rounded up its predictions for what chic kitchens will look like in 2022, and we're taking notes.

The company looked to Pinterest to track trending elements in cook spaces. In particular, it seems there will be even more kitchens featuring eye-catching range hoods. Gone are the days of a basic one.

"Extractor fans can sometimes be forgotten about when designing kitchens, however, there are some great statement hoods to add wow-factor to your space," Darren Watts, showroom development and design director at Wren Kitchens, said in a statement.

What does a range hood do?

On a basic level, a range hood helps keep smoke, odors, and more from staying in one place — namely your kitchen area. When you cook, you dispel all sorts of things into the air and a range hood makes a big difference in clearing your space.

There are both ducted and ductless hoods and choosing the right one for your home requires a few steps. You should also consider installation challenges — like overall cost and figuring out the duct path — if you're starting from scratch.

Where to find range hood design inspiration:

Don't know where to get started when it comes to choosing an extractor hood style? Thankfully, there's plenty of inspo out there. We rounded up more than 20 kitchen hood ideas here, ranging from modern to rustic to glitzy.

For culinary trends, check out Wren Kitchen's full report here.