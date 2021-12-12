The 2022 Plant of the Year Has Been Announced by 1-800-Flowers

We've heard all about the 2022 color of the year from different brands, but what about the 2022 plant of the year? After all, plants are just as significant! Well, according to floral gift retailer 1-800-Flowers.com, the 2022 plant of the year is ... the Baby Rubber Plant!

Also known as Peperomia, the Baby Rubber Plant is meant to represent optimism for the year ahead. "The symbolism behind the Baby Rubber Plant is really about good fortune, good luck, and happiness," says Alfred Palomares, vice president of merchandising and resident plant dad at 1-800-Flowers.com, on the brand's website. "All those qualities tie back to the idea of 2022 being about joy and happiness."

In addition to representing brighter days ahead, the Baby Rubber Plant is also beautiful — it has shiny teardrop-shaped leaves — and easy to care for. Since many people are planning to return to working in an office in 2022, the latter is definitely a bonus.

How to care for a Baby Rubber Plant:

According to 1-800-Flowers.com, Baby Rubber Plants prefer indirect sunlight and temperatures from 65 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit. They also thrive in high humidity, considering that they are native to the rainforests of the Caribbean, Florida, Mexico, and South America.

You'll only need to water your Baby Rubber Plant when its soil is dry — so about once a week or every two weeks, depending on the season. In other words, this is a perfect plant for a beginner.

The 2022 flower of the year:

1-800-Flowers.com has also announced that tulips are its 2022 flower of the year. Like the Baby Rubber Plant, tulips represent joy and hopefulness, especially since they are typically the first sign that spring has arrived.

So if you're looking for the perfect flower to gift someone this season, consider a tulip. As for a plant, you can't go wrong with a Baby Rubber Plant.