How to Get a Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 — Today Only

Is there anything better than a fresh donut paired with a warm beverage on a winter day? Krispy Kreme knows exactly what we're talking about, which is why it created the Day of the Dozens. On December 12 only, you can get a $1 dozen of the brand's iconic Original Glazed donuts. Here's how.

If you purchase any one dozen donuts at full price, you can get an Original Glazed dozen for just $1. That's all you have to do. Since it is the season of giving, this deal presents a perfect opportunity for you to gift one of your donut boxes to a family member, friend, neighbor, coworker, or anyone else who could use a pick-me-up.

This bargain is only available today and while supplies last, so you'll want to head to your local Krispy Kreme ASAP. According to the brand, you are also limited to two $1 dozens in the store and one if you order online. This promotion is exclusively available in the U.S. and Canada — though online ordering is not part of the deal in the latter.

To see participating Krispy Kreme shops in your area or to order online, click here. To make sure that your store still has enough supplies available, you can also give them a call before you head over. The phone number is available online when you click on your participating location.

How to get a free Krispy Kreme donut:

If two dozen donuts feels like too much to handle, there is another deal you can take advantage of at Krispy Kreme. Through the end of 2021, the brand is offering a free Original Glazed donut to anyone with a vaccination card. Simply show up to your local Krispy Kreme location, present your card, and enjoy the free donut.