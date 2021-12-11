This 'Tornado' Egg Hack Lets You Cook Omelets in Less Than 1 Minute

It goes without saying that eggs are one of the most popular (and delicious) foods. That said, it's no surprise that egg hacks are just as beloved, especially in the world of TikTok. So, when we stumbled upon a unique technique for making a "tornado omelet" on the platform, we just had to share it.

A tornado omelet is part of omurice, a Japanese and Korean dish that consists of fried rice wrapped in an omelet. Tornado omurice, in particular, is a version that features an omelet draped over a heap of fried rice. The omelet is also swirled into a vortex, thus the name "tornado omelet."

Thanks to its simple yet pretty shape, the omelet has gone viral on TikTok. It's also surprisingly easy to make, as shown by TikTok user @ingalam. The process involves beating eggs in a bowl, then pouring the mixture into a hot pan. Once the bottom starts to cook, you grab the edges of the omelet with chopsticks, then gather them toward the middle.

Next, you start rotating the pan with your other hand. This forms the omelet into a whirled shape as it cooks. You'll also need to remove the omelet before it's fully set, as it will continue cooking on the fried rice. This ensures the omelet stays moist and doesn't dry out.

Of course, you can enjoy a tornado omelet on its own (i.e., without rice). However, the vortex shape will be less noticeable on a flat plate, so keep that in mind. At the very least, this technique cooks the omelet in less than one minute, which is a win in our book.

