This Dessert Is a 2021 Holiday Must-Have

Just in time for the holiday season, butter and cheese brand Kerrygold has conducted a survey about all things holiday food. In honor of its Holiday Calm campaign, the company specifically took a look at how participants prepare for meals and deal with seasonal cooking stress. A whopping 89% of people actually find holiday meal prep to be anxiety-inducing, which would explain why 97% of those surveyed stick to tried-and-true family recipes.

In regards to the items that respondents consider to be a must-have, pie is at the top of the list at 66%. Next up is bread/rolls (56%) and cookies (50%).

You might also find it interesting that half of holiday hosts are juggling up to seven different dietary requirements. Specifically, 21% of participants have to consider gluten-free recipes, while 20% must focus on lactose-free and vegetarian alternatives, respectively, and 11% have to contend with keto dishes.

Fortunately, when it comes to both pies and dietary requirements, there are plenty of options. If you're looking for a meat-free, vegetarian pie, check out Kerrygold's Apple Pie With an Irish Cheddar Crust, which combines both sweet and savory elements. If you prefer a more traditional pie, you can also try the brand's recipe for cherry pie.

If you're looking to adapt your pie recipe for a gluten-free crowd, check out King Arthur Baking's Gluten-Free Pie Crust recipe. With this crust as a base, you can easily fill it with whatever you'd like (minus the gluten, of course).

So while it might be tough to deal with different dietary requirements over the holiday season, at least one thing's for sure: pie is a hit no matter what.