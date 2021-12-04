Aldi Just Brought Back a Cult-Favorite Cookie

If you're an Aldi fan, we have yet another treat for your holiday shopping list. On Instagram, user @aldifavoritefinds shared that the Specially Selected Caramel Stroopwafels are back in stock, and Aldi shoppers are rejoicing.

"[Stroopwafels] are the best and Aldi carries one of my faves," wrote one user. "I buy these stroopwafels for myself, and myself alone," commented another person. (Honestly, we can relate.) Another user shared that they bought ​six​ boxes of stroopwafels when the product first came back to their store. Clearly, this is the kind of snack that's worth stocking up on!

If you're new to stroopwafels, you're in for a real treat. Stroopwafels are Dutch cookies made of two thin waffles and a caramel filling. Specifically, the stroopwafels at Aldi are described as "delicious waffles filled with sweet, creamy caramel," according to the packaging. They're also imported from the Netherlands and costs $2.49 per box at @aldifavoritefinds' local Aldi, though the price might vary by location.

How to eat stroopwafels:

Stroopwafels can be eaten right out of the box. However, it's often recommended to place the cookie on top of a mug of hot tea or coffee for a few minutes. This will warm up the caramel filling, making it wonderfully gooey. How's that for a cozy winter treat?

Another option is to microwave the stroopwafel until warm. Or, you can break it into pieces and use it as a topping for vanilla ice cream. Yum!

What other holiday products does Aldi sell?

While you're at Aldi, keep an eye out for these seasonal items:

To find a store near you, check out the Aldi store locator tool.