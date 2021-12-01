The 2021 Reese's Advent Calendar Is a Must for Peanut Butter-Chocolate Lovers

Peanut butter and chocolate is a match made in heaven no matter the time of year. Yet, we have to admit that this flavor combination is especially delicious during the holidays — puppy chow or muddy buddies, anyone? — when sweets somehow taste sweeter. That's exactly why we're excited to share the 2021 Reese's Advent Calendar with you.

Available on the Hershey's Store website for $11.99, this advent calendar features Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Pieces Candy behind 24 festive windows. In other words, this calendar would make a perfect pre-holiday gift for the peanut butter-chocolate lover in your life (or yourself!). After all, it's basically the most delicious way to count down to Christmas.

On the front of this year's Reese's advent calendar, you'll find an orange-striped background with orange evergreen trees, a reindeer, holiday lights, and snow-capped hills. There is even a themed Christmas tree featuring Reese's Pieces ornaments and a North Pole signpost topped with a peanut butter cup.

Where to buy the Reese's advent calendar:

In addition to the online Hershey's Store, you can find the Reese's advent calendar at Target for $5.99 and Big Lots for $5. The calendar was also available on Amazon — where it has four stars and 77 ratings — but it is currently sold out.

We're loving this sweet way to celebrate the season.