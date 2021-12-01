Soho Home Debuted Its First U.S. Retail Space

Since it was founded in London in 1995, the très chic Soho House private membership club has expanded into a global empire, opening locations — and even hotels — all over the world. Then, in 2016, it brought its high-design allure to the public via the introduction of Soho Home, its retail edition selling furniture, homewares, and decor items either directly sourced from its many Houses or inspired by their designs.

Though that original endeavor began as an online enterprise, Soho Home is expanding into brick-and-mortar stores just in time for the holiday shopping season. Its flagship location opened in a 19th-century chapel in London in September, while a New York outpost just debuted in November.

Located in the Meatpacking District (​not​ SoHo, as much as we would've loved that parallel), New York's Soho.Home.Studio offers 4,000 square feet of retail space filled to the brim with the brand's collection, which recently saw 800 new items added. It also offers florist services via Future Flowers, a Brooklyn-based company, as well as interior design services by Soho Home Design, an in-house studio.

Beyond this, Soho Home plans to showcase and sell collections by its talented members — among them Nigerian artist Tejumola Butler Adenuga, whose lamps are currently on sale in the London store.

And, of course, Soho Home loves interaction, so it'll ​also​ host pop-up events throughout the year. If you can't swing the steep membership fee to belong to Soho House, which usually costs thousands of dollars per year, you can at least get a taste of some of the fun through Soho Home's new stores!

You can visit New York's Soho.Home.Studio at 401 West 14th Street.