Trader Joe's Fans Are Obsessed With This One Holiday Decoration

For many people, Trader Joe's is known as the go-to spot for delicious seasonal treats. But did you know the grocery store offers unique holiday decor, too? According to Reddit users, Trader Joe's is selling "Grump Trees," which are adorable mini potted Christmas trees inspired by ​Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas​, a classic holiday movie.

The trees are bright green-yellow color shaped like cones. They're also wrapped in red ribbon and topped with sparkly baubles, which totally completes the look. Even the pots are wrapped in red burlap sacks, similar to the bag the Grinch uses to steal Christmas gifts.

And just in case you're wondering, the tree is a real plant — but it's not actually called a "Grump Tree," of course. It's a lemon cypress tree, which is naturally bright green and native to California. Lemon cypress trees also have a wonderful lemon smell, which is perfect if you love fresh scents.

If you want to buy a Grump Tree or three, be sure to visit your local Trader Joe's ASAP. The tree is super popular and often sells out quickly. You can also call your local Trader Joe's store in advance to see if the trees are available.

How to take care of a Grump Tree:

After the holidays are over, don't be so quick to toss your Grump Tree. The product tag recommends removing the ribbon and ornament to let the tree return to its upright position. This takes just a few weeks.

Plus, if you live in a warmer climate, you can totally plant your Grump Tree outside. When planted outdoors, the tree can grow up to 30 feet tall and 20 feet wide! Otherwise, if you live in a cooler climate, you can enjoy the tree as an indoor plant. When cared for indoors, the tree will stay quite small but look beautiful nonetheless.

You can view the official care instructions right here. Happy holidays!