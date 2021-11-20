The One Dishwasher Part You Need to Clean at Least Once a Month

Thanks to TikTok, we now know that there are various parts of our homes we need to be cleaning more than we currently are. This includes our walls, faucet aerator, washer filter, dryer vent, and now, our dishwasher filter. That's right — your dishwasher might be for cleaning your kitchenware, but that doesn't mean you should forego giving the appliance its very own wash.

According to @jettsetfarmhouse on TikTok, you should be cleaning your dishwasher filter on a regular basis. While they suggest you do so after every load, we recommend doing it on a monthly basis (which is a bit more realistic for most of us). Remember: By keeping your dishwasher filter clean, you're making sure that the appliance runs properly.

You'll want to start by removing the bottom rack in your dishwasher, so that you can access and remove the filter. Then, take the filter and clean it in the sink with some dish soap and a scrub brush (@jettsetfarmhouse specifically recommends the Rubbermaid Power Scrubber). Then, rinse the filter.

How to clean the inside of your dishwasher:

While you're scrubbing your filter, @jettsetfarmhouse advises that you place a dishwasher-safe bowl filled with vinegar — which will help loosen buildup and remove odors — on the top shelf of the appliance. You'll then want to run your device on the hottest setting possible. Once that's done, remove your bowl, sprinkle baking soda (which will also help to deodorize) on the bottom of the dishwasher, and run another hot cycle.

Following the second hot cycle, you can use a scrub brush to get all the grime off your dishwasher, paying close attention to the opening around the door and crevices around where you filter sits. Then, simply wipe it away, replace your filter, and you're good to go.

For a more thorough tutorial on how to naturally clean your dishwasher with vinegar, baking soda, and dish soap, click here.