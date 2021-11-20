Costco Just Brought Back the Perfect Thanksgiving Pie

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Costco has brought back a beloved holiday pie you're going to want to purchase ASAP. According to @costcobuys on Instagram, "The classic pecan pie is back at the bakery! Costco's pecan pie is one of my favorite holiday desserts … so good!"

For $14.99, you can buy the 70-ounce pecan pie at Costco. It features a flaky crust, Junior Mammoth pecans (which are known for their rich, buttery flavor), and an apricot glaze. Plus, the pecan pie was created in Costco's very own bakery, so you know it's fresh.

As you can imagine, commenters on Instagram are delighted by the return of this popular pie. One user even offered this delicious piece of advice for serving the treat: "I like to put it in the oven so that it's warm and a 'lil crispy on the top. Then top it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!"

Can you freeze pecan pie?

If you'd like to serve this pie for Thanksgiving, but don't want to wait to purchase it (in case it sells out), you may be wondering, "Can you freeze pecan pie?" According to Food Network, the answer is ​yes.​ Simply pop your pie in the freezer and move it to the refrigerator to defrost the night before your meal. Just make sure there's no extra moisture on your plastic wrap, which might lead to a soggy pie.

After defrosting your pie, you can let it sit at room temperature for about 10 minutes and then put it in the oven for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. That's it!

What other pies are available at Costco?

In addition to pecan pie, Costco is selling a pumpkin pie, which can be frozen and saved for holiday gatherings. According to @costcobuys, the retailer also has a chicken pot pie for those who want a savory version of the dessert on their table.

To ensure that these pies are available at your local store, make sure to give Costco a call before driving over.