This New Aldi Dessert Tastes Just Like the Winter Holidays

Gelato may be hot during the summer months, but it's just as cool during the winter holidays. (See what we did there ... twice?) But of course, not any gelato will do, because 'tis the season for festive flavors. That's why we're excited to try Aldi's new holiday gelato flight (aka the ultimate seasonal treat).

According to a recent post by Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds, the flight includes three classic flavors: pumpkin pie, candy cane, and eggnog cinnamon. Each gelato is packaged in a carton containing 4.4 fluid ounces of creamy holiday goodness. What's more, the entire set costs just $3.99, according to the Aldi website.

But, how do they taste? "I had the candy cane one last night, it's SO good!" commented one user on the Instagram post. "I wish they would make a gelato flight for every season because these are delicious!" (Aldi, please take notes!) Many other people praised the product in the comments, though some thought the eggnog flavor had too much cinnamon on top. Luckily, you can just scrape it off — or mix the gelato to disperse the cinnamon — before digging in.

As with all seasonal goodies, Aldi's holiday gelato flight is available for a limited time. So, if you want to try it out, be sure to visit Aldi as soon as possible. You can use the Aldi store locator tool to find a shop near you.

Other seasonal Aldi products:

During your next Aldi shopping trip, keep an eye out for the store's new fall-flavored pasta. This includes turkey cranberry ravioli and bourbon sweet potato ravioli, which are available in the refrigerated section. Both pasta flavors cost $2.79 per package.

The popular Aldi 2021 advent calendars are also back in stock. This year, you can pick from calendars featuring cheese, wine, beer, ​and​ chocolate.