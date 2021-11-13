Trader Joe’s Restocked Its Advent Calendar That's Less Than $1

Image Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/GettyImages

It's that time of the year, friends. Retailers are finally releasing 2021 advent calendars, and we couldn't be more excited. From Aldi's cheese advent calendar to Costco's wine advent calendar, there are just so many goodies to choose from. And now, we've got another one to add to the list — and it costs less than one dollar.

According to a Reddit post, Trader Joe's recently released its advent calendars for the 2021 holiday season. Its chocolate advent calendar includes 24 milk chocolates in a box with seasonal designs. One of the boxes is adorned with festive sloths, which is pretty stinkin' cute. (Honestly, we might buy it just for the packaging.)

Better yet, all of Trader Joe's chocolate advent calendars cost 99 cents, as you can see in this Instagram photo. This makes it easy to enjoy the magic of advent calendars while saving some serious cash. Oh, and did we mention that one of the boxes is covered in sloths?

If you want to indulge in a chocolate advent calendar, be sure to stop by Trader Joe's. You can find the nearest location by checking the Trader Joe's website.

Other 2021 advent calendars to try:

You can never have too many advent calendars, especially if they involve food and drinks. We're especially loving Aldi's 2021 advent calendars, which offer wine, beer, cheese, or chocolate, depending on the type. There's also a 2021 wine advent calendar at Costco, which includes 24 mini bottles of imported wine.

Even IKEA has its own advent calendar. The item, called the Vintersaga calendar, features a variety of treats like Christmas biscuits and chocolate bars. So fun!

How to make an advent calendar:

If you love the idea of a food advent calendar but want to customize the treats, try our easy paper tree advent calendar project. This way, you can use different foods from different retailers in a single calendar.